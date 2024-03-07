TOLIX

A flagship of French design, Tolix, founded in 1927 in Autun, set out on a new voyage. Renowned for its metal seating, Tolix has established itself as a producer of high-end furniture, skilful and innovative. Alongside the iconic pieces already featured in its catalogue, Tolix plans to develop a programme reissuing earlier models from its extensive archives and to present new models designed by a new generation of designers, a means of further anchoring Tolix in the here and now.