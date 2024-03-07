Vendredi Society
Syncing fast-moving brands with fast-moving audiences.
A curation of links about art, design and development picked -somewhat daily- by Félix Péault, Art Director and Digital Designer.
Syncing fast-moving brands with fast-moving audiences.
A Global Design System is less about the “what” and more about the “who” and “where”. Nearly all of the popular open-source systems out there are perfectly fine from a component/feature/architecture perspective. The goal of a Global Design System is not to create a sibling to these existing systems, but to introduce a new canonical, more formal layer that can feed into these systems and beyond.
bradfrost.com
Explore the ACF-01, a masterpiece of precision engineering and minimalist design by WRK. From its advanced hand-wound movement to its sleek titanium case, experience the perfect harmony of form and function.
OutThere conçoit du mobilier pour les espaces publics. Notre mission est de générer des interventions spontanées et pertinentes, afin de révéler le potentiel unique de chaque lieu.
Akaru est une agence web basée à Lyon, spécialiste en web design et création de site internet sur-mesure. Nous proposons des sites vitrines et e-commerces personnalisés et sur-mesure.
Studio Feixen Fonts is a type foundry founded by the Swiss design studio Studio Feixen.
The behaviors for editing objects across multiple frames have been improved in Figma. With new multi-edit behaviors, selecting and editing objects across frames produces more intuitive results and allow for better editing and iteration when designing.
Examining 30 years of Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Albums of All Time” Rankings through a very well made and interactive timeline.
pudding.cool
Your Swiss digital agency for websites with Webflow, Strategy, Social Media, Campaigning and Branding. Modern, high-quality, fresh.
Digital boutique agency, specialized in immersive technology and experiential marketing.
Learn how big cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud operate from a business perspective. Explore strategies for optimizing cloud computing costs and avoiding vendor lock-in.
Replit's VP of Marketing and Design David Hoang talks about how AI is reshaping the future of product design and development.
figma.com
Elevate your brand with Thread, a full service creative studio crafting meaningful stories through strategy, design, film, photo, and digital experiences.
As templates, tutorials and tools become ubiquitous, technical skills are more accessible than ever. It’s no longer enough to be able to simply draw or design. Now, our US editor-at-large argues, you need to be able to select from the vast sea of possibilities.
itsnicethat.com
Visual storytelling photographer and director based between New York and Los Angeles, who has gained recognition for her compelling and emotional work within the advertising and editorial spaces.
Palazzo Monti is an artist residency program based in Brescia, housed in a palazzo dating back to 1200.
Outpost is a globally recognised award winning design studio. Our mission is to produce high quality, emotive branding, digital products and experiences that are designed to delight, differentiate and build value for our clients.
We help brands grow and tell their stories to the world through both innovative and effective solutions.
A culture driven creative and digital shop built for the new mainstream
Rich Harris, the creator of Svelte and SvelteKit, dives deep into the philosophy, features, and future of Svelte.
Discover how Smith & Diction simplifies client interactions through their design process, offering upfront insights and examples. Embracing various creative approaches, they believe in fostering better collaboration and exploration.
medium.com
Meet Press Play On Tape, the Paris-based sound studio at the intersection of sound design and composition. From audio branding to interactive storytelling, w...
The AIRMADE™ system is a technological solution that combats climate change by converting carbon dioxide into an endless resource.
Design Agency for Product, Furniture, Brand and Packaging design.
Partech is a global investment platform for tech and digital companies, led by ex-entrepreneurs and operators of the industry spread across offices in San Francisco, Paris, Berlin and Dakar. Partech invests in Internet and information technology startups at seed, venture and growth stages.
RRE Ventures is a venture capital firm that is in it with founders when it matters
Bennett & Clive is a creative services and production company with offices in NY, LA and Miami. We help build, raise, create, and evolve the way the world sees your brand.
Exploring the impact of technology and Web3 on fashion, art, gaming, design, and finance. Inaugural book available now.
Drive Capital is a venture capital firm in Columbus that invests in world-class founders building the next generation of market-defining companies.
Friends of the New® is a globally operating artist and talent services company, based in Berlin.
Tom Gould is an award-winning Director, Photographer and Creative Consultant from Aotearoa, New Zealand. Gould’s work has been published and exhibited globally including MoMA, ICA and the British Film Institute.
A flagship of French design, Tolix, founded in 1927 in Autun, set out on a new voyage. Renowned for its metal seating, Tolix has established itself as a producer of high-end furniture, skilful and innovative. Alongside the iconic pieces already featured in its catalogue, Tolix plans to develop a programme reissuing earlier models from its extensive archives and to present new models designed by a new generation of designers, a means of further anchoring Tolix in the here and now.